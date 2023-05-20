Nueces County fugitive wanted after escaping from hospital

Benavidez was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow hospital socks. He is possibly armed and dangerous.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S Marshals said 51-year-old David Benavidez was receiving care at Christus Spohn Shoreline when he escaped.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow hospital socks. Benavidez has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 -foot 10.

Cautions for Benavidez include escape risk, known to abuse drugs, and possibly armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you are urged to call 9-1-1.

