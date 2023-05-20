Nueces County fugitive wanted after escaping from hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S Marshals said 51-year-old David Benavidez was receiving care at Christus Spohn Shoreline when he escaped.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow hospital socks. Benavidez has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 -foot 10.
Cautions for Benavidez include escape risk, known to abuse drugs, and possibly armed and dangerous.
If you have any information you are urged to call 9-1-1.
Stick with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Anglers reel in massive 14-foot shark on Padre Island
- Trestle Trail, if approved, will connect the city's Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Flour Bluff
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.