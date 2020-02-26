CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What are local leaders concerned about most when it comes to the coronavirus and what are they doing here in South Texas to mitigate those concerns? Officials say right now it is important to not let fear drive decision making and that it's most important to know the facts and be prepared.

Our City County Health District has been notifying school districts in Nueces County to take steps to plan for it.

Our Rudy Trevino has been following this developing issue for you and has this report:

Annette Rodriguez with the City County Health Department says they have been following daily briefings of the coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and the State Department of health since December 31st. She says they are prepared and ready.

The Health Department says it is conducting daily checks on four of five people in our area who are recent arrivals from China. One person has already been cleared after a 14-day monitoring period, according to Rodriguez. The other four people are still voluntarily self-quarantined in their homes.

"And we monitor them every day to make sure that they were not running a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher. Twice a day they have to check their temperatures and we report that to the State Health Department," she said.

Local school districts are taking preventative measures, as well.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke says they are prepared and doing everything they can to keep students healthy.

"We reviewed our plan for sanitization in the event that we had to sanitize a schoo, along with the equipment and devices we use for that. We have reviewed our plan with the Health Department and then we looked at other assets that we may need to deploy in the event that something were to happen," Warnke said.

In the meantime, the Health Department is asking everyone to take the proper precautions. They remind the public to cover up when coughing or sneezing and to use hand sanitizer often.

Local health officials want to reassure the public that there are no indications of anyone being infected with the coronavirus locally. They remind the public the real problem right now is the flu.