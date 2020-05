CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The director of the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District confirmed to 3News Thursday that three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a local halfway house.

Health District officials are now investigating.

It is unclear at this time which halfway house is being investigated but 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

