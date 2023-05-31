Nueces County hiring event expected to help fill 80 positions in county jail

The jail needs about 180 correctional officers to be fully staffed, according to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper. It currently has about 100.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, attempting to fill much-needed positions in different departments.

It comes as the Nueces County Jail is 80 correctional officers short of being fully staffed. The Nueces County Sheriff's Office said that it is affecting current staff with required overtime just to meet jail standards.

There are currently about 100 correctional officers in the Nueces County Jail. To satisfy the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, overtime is how they can meet the 48-to-1 inmate-to-correction officer ratio.

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said recruitment can help.

“The jail’s an excellent place, it’s where I started 40 years ago, and so it can be a stepping-stone," Hooper said. "It can also be a long-term career for somebody.”

Back in 1981, Hooper worked in the Nueces County Jail as a corrections officer. He said he gained experience deescalating situations, talking to people and serving others. He took that with him when he became sheriff. He said it is a challenging job that is not for everyone.

“I couldn’t convince somebody to do that, it’s, they’ve got to have that in them," Hooper said. "It’s our job to identify these people in the community and, and to invite them on board.”

To be fully staffed, the Nueces County Jail needs about 180 correctional officers. Joshua Warner has worked as a correctional officer for almost 12 years. He said the jail’s current population of 992 inmates compared to the number of staff requires schedule changes and extended hours.

“We have a high population issue, so that’s, our need and demand for officers is critical,” Warner said.

Warner said even as a supervisor, he fills-in where needed. He started to notice the jail was especially understaffed with corrections officers since COVID-19.

“Officers are doing multiple job positions at one time just to make ends meet,” Warner said.

No experience is required and anyone 18 years old with no criminal history is eligible. Residents must pass a psychological test, drug screening and a civil service written test. Warner said Thursday’s hiring event can help take the pressure off the current corrections officers.

“That would reduce some, time off would get better, scheduling can change, the responsibilities can ease up a little bit." Warner said. "And, overall, I just think it would be a more positive working environment.”

Hooper said starting pay for Nueces County Jail correctional officers is $18 an hour—less compared to other jails in surrounding counties like Kleberg and San Patricio and a private jail in Robstown. Despite less pay, he hopes Nueces County’s retirement package—with tuition reimbursement and two-for-one matching for a 401 (k). He said that is what young applicants should keep in mind.

“They’re looking at the moment, and the moment is the hourly rate," Hooper said. "But if you really, if you’re looking for a career for the long-term, the county’s benefit package is pretty amazing.”

Hooper said correctional officers' pay is determined by Nueces County commissioners and the collective bargaining process.

The county is currently talking with the Nueces County Sheriff Officers' Association to negotiate pay and make it more competitive with other jails in Texas.

The hiring event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday at Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!