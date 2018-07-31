Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nueces County is holding an informational session on hurricanes at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

Residents are invited for food, giveaways and a lot of helpful information and tips on preparing for an emergency. According to Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal, there has been an outpouring of support for the event, and he wants to ensure that their message of being prepared gets out to the public.

