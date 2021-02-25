During a press conference Wednesday, 3News learned a group of teachers who fit into the 1-A or 1-B group will be the focus of a clinic tomorrow.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County is expected to hit a milestone this week in the fight against the coronavirus.

As of today, nearly 75,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This, as local vaccine efforts pick right back up after last week when things had to be put on pause because of the weather.

"Your city team and I are working tirelessly to make sure every individual who wants a vaccine gets one," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Local officials are moving full steam ahead and getting back on track after last week's winter weather that caused a lag in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

Two weeks' worth of vaccine has been reportedly delivered in just 48 hours.

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. "Everything is getting faster and more efficient."

County officials said they are grateful to see thousands of people get their first dose out at the fairgrounds in Robstown over the past two days with even more doses on the way.

Canales pointed out our area is ahead of the game when compared to other cities in the state.

"Our proven ability to deliver vaccines in volume sends a very powerful message to Austin and our federal partners," said Canales.

The latest shipment will provide 5000 doses of the Moderna version of the vaccine to Nueces County intended for a second dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Folks who are due for that second dose should have received a reverse alert notification.

"These are second doses for people who were vaccinated on January 26th," said Local health director Annette Rodriguez.

During a press conference Wednesday 3News learned a group of teachers who fit into the 1-A or 1-B group will be the focus of a clinic tomorrow.

Later next week an extra 1000 doses from Christus Spohn will provide an opportunity for folks in Port Aransas to receive the vaccine.

"You really want to make sure you are doing the best job you can and because Port Aransas has zero providers in that community and they are such a distance we thought that was a good decision," said Canales.

With news of Johnson and Johnson potentially on track for approval for their one and done version of the vaccine, County Judge Barbara Canales believes it will make a huge difference in their distribution efforts especially for hard-to-reach populations.

"The homeless, the homebound and those with mobility or transportation issues are sure to benefit from this one dose vaccine," said Canales.

However, right now the county is unsure exactly when they could start to see that version of the vaccine arrive.

