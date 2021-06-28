Nueces County Jail at full capacity, sheriff says

Sherriff JC Hooper says he will find a way to accommodate new inmates.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper told 3News Monday that the Nueces County Jail is now at 100-percent capacity.

On June 21, we told you about the mounting issue believed to be created by the court system that was brought to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. While courts are back to in-person jury trials, they are now trying to catch up.

Hooper told us last week that he believes the court system needs to speed up the process. On Monday, he told us he has seen the courts step up and appreciates that effort.

While the jail is at full capacity, the sheriff says he will find a way to accommodate new inmates.

"The last thing I want to do is push prisoners away at the door, if a police officer and a magistrate says a citizen needs to be in this jail, I'll find a way to keep them in this jail," Hooper said.

