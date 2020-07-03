CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Jail is nearly at capacity and according to the sheriff, they are operating with about a 10-percent staff shortage.

"You're able to take care of their immediate needs, but that's all you can do at the time because you're so short handed that you have to go on to the next task," former corrections officer Abel Carreon said. "Instead of being able to spend a little bit more time with that inmate to see what's really going on."

Carreon was a correctional officer at the Nueces County Jail and said the job goes deeper than just making sure the inmates are safe and following the rules. It's about understanding them.

But when there aren't enough hands on deck...

"It may create a problem because if he had had somebody that would have listened to him perhaps at that time, maybe he wouldn't have created a disturbance somehow because he's going through a rough time in his life," Carreon said.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said help is needed, adding that it has been nearly 25 years since the Nueces County Jail was completely staffed.

"The work gets harder when we are at pretty much peak population and slightly understaffed as well," Hooper said. "It is challenging."

Hooper said their inmate population is at 90-percent. On top of that, they are short about 30 correctional officers.

"It's not the most glamorous career in public safety. Most people think, when they think public safety and public service, they think about street law enforcement," Hooper said, "being with the police department. Being with the Texas Department of Public Safety."

Hooper said with more correctional officers, his jail would be a better and more safe environment.

"We could open up those two new dorms and that would take our jail population percentage from 90-percent down to the low 80s," Hooper said.

If you are interested in a career as a corrections officer in Nueces County, you can apply here.

