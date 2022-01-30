Nueces County jail seeking new Correctional Officers

Even though the jail is at 91% capacity, Sheriff Hooper says he's still short nearly 50 employees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, his jail is at 91% capacity, but short by 48 staff members. That's why he's looking to hire more.

He says that currently there are over 1,000 inmates, and while the jail is keeping up with state standards, correctional officers are having to put in extra works. This short-staffing issue has been a problem all over Texas.

"We are about 48 employees short right now. If we were fully staffed, we'd have about 200 full-time correctional officers and we're about 48 short of that." Sheriff Hooper explained, "Overtime is a factor. These men and women are working hard to keep this jail safe and secure for themselves and the inmates."

If you're interested in a career as a Correctional Officer, you can contact the county at 361-887-2235.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.