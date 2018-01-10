Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If voter registration is any indication of voter turnout in November, it might be high this year. Election officials in Nueces County said the number of registered voters is at an all-time high of 203,000 -- a two-percent increase.

It's a trend being seen across the state as Texas set a new record of 15.6 million registered voters.

Driving forces include the highly anticipated Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, but there are plenty of popular local races including the Congressional District 27 seat as well as the mayor's race.

"Making sure as many of those 202,937 people show up to the polls and make their voice heard because typically in an election cycle, especially a governor's cycle, we only see about one-third of registered voters cast their ballot," Nueces County Tax Assessor Kevin Kieschnick said.

Kieschnick also said it's important that you change your address with the voter registration office if you have moved since the last election.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

