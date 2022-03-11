Nueces County Judge addresses road safety concerns

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that the area surrounding County Road 36 is in the worst shape she's ever seen it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes have been on the construction of the new Harbor Bridge as safety concerns that halted construction on the main span are being resolved by Flatiron Dragados.

However, a new safety concern is being addressed now -- this time at the precast yard in Robstown. That is where workers are building delta frames for the bridge.

Thursday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales addressed the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization, asking for help to fix the precast yard's effect on everyday drivers.

She said that the area surrounding County Road 36 is in the worst shape she's ever seen it. With the awful existing sinkholes on the streets -- she said the heavy hauling of concrete at the precast yard will only make the roads worse.

Canales adds that they are already so large they can cause a deadly rollover.

"Somebody will have a fatality there, it's just so awful and there are people that need to access that road in order to get home," she said.

TxDOT Engineer Valente Olivarez did reassure Canales that the work in Robstown shouldn't take too long. And while he was willing, it can be a challenge as TxDOT does have restrictions when it comes to doing work on county roads.

