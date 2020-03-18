CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held a news conference Wednesday to announce changes at the courthouse aimed at protecting employees.

She is calling it Project Remote Control. Canales said the courthouse will remain open but that personal interactions will be limited.

Starting Thursday, the tax and county clerks office will not be doing any face-to-face transactions -- everything will have to be done online or by mail and all the counters will be closed.

Also, all county employees have been told to limit their travel. Some have been encouraged to work from home.

County Clerk Kara Sands said couples hoping to get a marriage license are going to have to wait for a while. She said there are plans to put up plexi glass to protect the employees, but there's no word on when that will happen.

