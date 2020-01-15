CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is preparing to go after billions of dollars worth of federal grants that are up for grabs.

One of the projects that could benefit from the money is the North Beach canal project that City Council signed off in December.

Canales told 3News that through the federal Housing and Urban Development grant program, around $4.6 billion is in play. She plans on getting the county's fair share along with what the region should be able to get by working together.

According to Canales, the Texas General Land Office will manage the money, and Nueces County is one of 23 counties in the state that is given priority status.

One of Nueces County's most significant projects that could directly benefit from the grant money is the proposal to build a canal on North Beach to help with flooding.

Canales says she will be hosting a meeting on Jan. 30 with area county judges to talk about which projects they would like to see advanced, which would benefit the entire area.

One of the possible proposals includes the idea of building a breakwater at North Beach.

"I can tell you that your county collectively will be putting forth you know probably more than a 100 million dollars worth of granting opportunities," Canales said.

Canales expects to hire specialists as part of a team to lineup the best projects to come away with the area's fair share of grant dollars.

Judge Canales believes that the project list should be completed during the summer and ready to present to the state.

