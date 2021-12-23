Nueces County Judge appointed to EPA workgroup

The move comes as a result of the Biden administration's 1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which became law last month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be getting regular advice and recommendations from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

The judge has been appointed to the EPA's Air and Climate Workgroup, something she said she lobbied for because it's good for South Texas.

The move comes as a result of the Biden administration's 1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which became law last month.

According to Judge Canales, some of that money will allow the EPA to invest in local communities. In Nueces County, that would include dealing with sewage issues.

"I don't want to see the northwest part of our city stay on septic forever,” Canales said. “It's not a good, healthy environment for our folks long-term, and so I want to see us invest in a much stronger regional sewer system."

Judge Canales said the group has already had its first meeting. The EPA will be asking her and other county and municipal officials across the country for ideas that are consistent with meeting the Biden administration's goal of tackling the climate crisis.

