Nueces County Judge asks for more time in health district separation

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that doing it any sooner would risk the care of communities that rely on the health district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales pleaded for more time for the county to get their affairs in order before the split from the city.

The health district split was originally expected to take effect next year on Jan. 18, but that has since been pushed back.

"We need six months time," Canales said. "I propose, and the county proposed, a July 1st opportunity to put forth a fully vetted transition plan to both the feds and Medicaid, and also our state agencies. That has not been done and I think a six month time is reasonable."

Canales said that doing it any sooner would risk the care of communities that rely on the health district.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said there's plenty of time for the transition, and that the city has taken all of that into account.

"The 90th day trigger that's in the contract is January 18th," Zanoni said, "but we have committed all along that it's probably going to take us beyond that time frame for the full transition, and it's not going to be an overnight transition, it'll be rather gradual in time."

Zanoni said the city has three goals going into the separation, which include: better health outcomes, better use of tax payer dollars and better work environments for city employees. He says those goals are being centered around avoiding any interruption of services.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.