Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Wednesday was the first day on the job for the new person in charge of the Nueces County Courthouse.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was there bright and early for a full day of meetings and one-on-one sessions with staff. She took some time to speak with Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino about the new job.

"I think my greatest challenge, Rudy, is being able to spend the first 100 days really assessing and evaluating 'A', our assets, 'B' our capital infrastructure needs including this building," Canales said. "And then thirdly being able to put together the right tool, utilize the right financial tool."

Canales was referring to the financial tool that will fund what she says are needs in the County's own existing properties that have not been maintained.

Canales won't be meeting with the Nueces County Commissioners Court until next Wednesday, but said she already has ideas and priorities she plans to share with them, including a look at improving the bottom line.

Her win not only made history -- Canales is the first woman ever elected as Nueces County Judge -- but November's election also changed the political make-up of the Commissioners Court from a Republican to a Democrat majority.

