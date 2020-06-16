NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales pointed to the increase in the number of positive infections being reported in Nueces County last week saying "our current trend has increased COVID-19 activity. We have seen increased hospitalizations and increased ICU stays."

It is a time for concern. Canales suggested that we all need to return to the mindset when the virus first showed up in our area back in March by taking extra precautions, going above and beyond to stay safe, and taking control "of our own destiny." Part of that is taking control of our economy.

"We're opening Texas, coupled with what we're seeing here, which is quite frankly everyone wanting to come to the coast," Canales said. "I don't blame them. It's beautiful here. We love it. That's why we live here."

While we embrace it, Canales said we need to be cautious.

"This increase traffic that we're seeing is requiring, I think, some more advisories," Canales said. "The advisory that I am going to be issuing tomorrow is really the same that we always have. I am going to suggest that for the next six months, it doesn't appear that we're gonna have a new vaccine, until the new year, and for the next six months, we have to find a way to live together."

Living together means practicing all the safety measures, like wearing masks and social distancing.

"I think that our status is still on the positive side of things, but I'm in a cautionary moment right now," Canales added. "I do not like to see a trend that happened to us last week that can be directly traced to Memorial Day. It can be directly traced to people getting very uncomfortable with not being able to do the things that are so natural and so normal for us."

The judge also shared with us what she learned Monday morning from a meeting with the doctors at Spohn hospital:

"Two things are working here in our community: remdesvir, a very important medical treatment that can only be administered by a physician in a hospital setting or by a doctor in a medical setting. We have that available to our hospitals. Convalescent Therapy, we know this has also proven with some high degree of efficacy."

Judge Canales said we are smarter than this disease, but adds, this disease is faster.

