Nueces County Judge travels to Washington conference to request additional funds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was in Washington D.C to try and bring home more federal dollars.
Canales was one of the speakers at a legislative conference put on by the National Association of Counties.
"We are not getting the dollars that you intended us to get, you need to give it to us straight away based on our population," Canales said. "They listened and now we're all reaping the benefits of having important federal dollars to invest in our community from infrastructure like broadband, drainage septic sewer, cyber security and government services."
Canales also told 3News that the County has received $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. She's hoping to be able to get agencies like HUD and FEMA to send at least that same amount of money for some of those vital county projects.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Padre Island's Holiday Inn being renovated, reopened as Island Resort Hotel
- Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.