Nueces County Judge travels to Washington conference to request additional funds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was in Washington D.C to try and bring home more federal dollars.

Canales was one of the speakers at a legislative conference put on by the National Association of Counties.

"We are not getting the dollars that you intended us to get, you need to give it to us straight away based on our population," Canales said. "They listened and now we're all reaping the benefits of having important federal dollars to invest in our community from infrastructure like broadband, drainage septic sewer, cyber security and government services."

Canales also told 3News that the County has received $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. She's hoping to be able to get agencies like HUD and FEMA to send at least that same amount of money for some of those vital county projects.

