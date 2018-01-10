Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Attire changed for judges in the Coastal Bend with robes changing color.

On Monday judges ditched the typical black robes for pink ones at the Nueces County Courthouse to raise awareness for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and by wearing pink and handing out stickers, the hope is that people will remember that early detection can be a lifesaver.

Judge Missy Medary started the "Pink Robe" idea nearly 9-years ago while serving as a municipal court judge.

"The reason that we all do this is because we feel if you can change one person and get someone else to the doctor's office so that early detection can be done, we've accomplished a goal," Medary said.

According to Medary, since starting the early detection campaign, she has met jurors who say it has saved their life.

About one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII