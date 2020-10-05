CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was the 30th Nueces County Junior Livestock Show scholarship banquet, and of course because of the pandemic, it was a little different this year.

Organizers say the show must go on, and so the banquet was held over Zoom, complete with the pledges. The Star-Spangled Banner was recited by local students.

According to organizers, $64,000 in scholarships were awarded to 13 students across seven schools in Nueces County.

3News anchor Leslie Adami was one of the judges this year and shared some of the student's interviews. She says they blew her away!

A huge congrats from all of us here at KIII-TV 3News to the students, their proud families, and organizers for making this tradition continue.

