Nueces County has a new junior livestock show queen!

It isn't the first time we have introduced you to Gisele Delgado. In 2012, she was featured on First Edition for being a 6-year-old chess master!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has a new queen! Gisele Delgado is a member of London ISD FFA.

"I am so happy to be crowned queen, I am very thankful for the accomplishment and I am so lucky to be amongst such great girls while doing it," Delgado said.

Delgado said she went into the queen's contest a little nervous but as soon as she was amongst her fellow contestants, those nerves went away.

The rest of her week will be packed full of giving out awards and showing her own animal.

It isn't the first time Delgado has joined the morning show. In 2012, she was featured for being a 6-year-old chess master!

While she won several UIL chess competitions, she decided to retire because she felt a different calling.

"I am very well-vested in livestock now as well as, I just finished my senior season of varsity volleyball at London High School, so I am looking forward to tennis this upcoming season as well as major shows like San Antonio and RGBLS for major livestock shows," Delgado said.

We send out biggest congratulations to Delgado and all of the queen contestants from the 2023 livestock show.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.