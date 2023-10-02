Nueces County Juvenile Justice Department gets 100K for mental health resources

Director Juvenile Probation for Nueces County Homer Flores said he is looking forward to smaller counties with limited resources having access to these services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Juvenile Department is awarding the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Department with a $103,000 grant that will serve sixty juveniles on probation with mental health services.

"Drug counseling, behavior, anger management. It depends on what the assessment would prove out that what the needs are of this particular kid and or family," he said. "Keep in mind, when we say 'wraparound' it's not just centered around the kid, it's centering on the unit, and who that child lives with."

