Nueces County leaders hit pause on new Bob Hall Pier plans to reevaluate finances

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said commissioners court will revisit the Bob Hall Pier update on Feb. 8.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders decided to table an update on the new Bob Hall Pier.

Bob Hall Pier was heavily damaged when Hurricane Hannah hit the Coastal Bend in 2020. Since then, county officials have worked on getting it back up.

However, that process will still take time, money and updated information.

"Some item in the update had some concerns with rust and it was going to be costly," said Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

Around $900,000 to $1.4 million in additional funding is slated to go towards the design for the new Bob Hall Pier.

"We just tabled it until we had a chance to look at it," she said. "It's too important for us to just see a preview of and for them to expect us to move forward. We need every one working together to make sure this project works like it should work. We have a responsibility with our finances as well."

Scott said there's still a long road ahead, but they've been moving forward and tackling the challenges that pop up.

Even with the short pause, Scott said that plans for a new pier are in the works.

"This is not just a precinct 4 project. This is a Nueces County project and we're all behind it 100 percent," she said.

Scott told 3NEWS that she knows the new Bob Hall Pier will generate money for Nueces County, but she wants to make sure concern's don't get cut.

"We really love Bob Hall Pier, we love the restaurant out there, we know people enjoy that," she said. "We're working very hard to make those things happen. We don't want people to see us rush to a decision. We really need to get all the facts before moving forward."