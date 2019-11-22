CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi wants residents to know they can help those in need stay warm this winter.

In partnership with Nueces County Social Services, the City's Utilities Department is taking applications for Operation Heat Help. The Operation Heat Help program helps people in need pay for a portion of their utility bill for November through February.

Residents who qualify can get up to $100 taken off their bill.

To apply to Operation Heat Help, visit the Nueces County Department of Social Services at 602 North Staples. Residents will need a utility bill, ID, and proof of household income.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: