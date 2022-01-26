Nueces County looking to national firm to replace fired deputy chief medical examiner

Dr. Shaker and his counsel are now discussing his future as Nueces County Medical Examiner. The issue will be taken up again at next week's commissioner's court.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are working to hire a national firm to replace the deputy chief medical examiner who was recently fired.

According to a release by Nueces County commissioners, the court has assigned its Court Manager with finding the national recruiting firm to find qualified applicants for vacancies at the M.E.'s office.

While the search is underway, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker's future is also becoming more uncertain, due to allowing the deputy ME to perform autopsies without a state license.

Elected officials tell 3News that Dr. Sandra Lyden was terminated after it was discovered she did not have a Texas Medical Board permit. The finding came after an incorrect autopsy was performed on the wife of a Corpus Christi police officer.

Investigators said Lyden marked the cause of death to be blunt force injuries, when instead, an independent autopsy conducted in Georgetown, Texas, revealed that the death was of natural causes.

Shaker and his counsel are discussing his future as medical examiner for the county. Nueces County Commissioners plan to take up the discussion again at next week's commissioners' meeting, Feb. 2.

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we continue our coverage into this issue.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.