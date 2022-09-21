Public input wanted for proposed Corpus Christi Tesla plant

The $365 million facility would employ 165 people in what are described as high paying jobs, plus another 250 two-year construction jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is trying to add incentive for Tesla to pick a site near Robstown for a lithium plant.

The county is looking for public input in a reinvestment zone to better attract the car maker.

"We are supporting Robstown," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

She added that county commissioners court is holding a reinvestment zone public hearing on Monday afternoon to give the public a chance to find out more about the proposed Tesla plant.

"This public hearing is the first step," Canales said. "And I think our job, commissioner's court, is to make certain that RISD has the tools that it needs to finish what they began when they approved their 3-13."

The exact location of the new plant would be part of the Robstown Independent School District. So the district will offer the tax relief to Tesla amounting to more than $16 million over ten years.

Event at that, the school district could expect a windfall in property taxes.

City council member Greg Smith said whatever impacts Nueces County will have a huge positive impact on the city of Corpus Christi as well.

"This is the step into this green economy and it expands, we know that the demand for lithium will be growing," Smith said.

Smith said the typical economic formula could translate into a thousand more workers and a billion dollars in support companies.

"So they'll have people living in Corpus Christi on there. They're going to be boosting our economy," Smith said.

