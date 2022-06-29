DOJ: Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Among the evidence were secretly recorded videos of children playing in his neighborhood and kids walking to an elementary school near his home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man that pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography was sentenced to 210 months (more than 17 years) in federal prison on Tuesday, Department of Justice officials said in a statement.

Michael Aaron Galvan,42, will also have to serve 10 years of supervised released after he gets released from prison, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Galvan will be ordered to register as a sex offender and restitution to the victims will be determined at a later date.

The investigation began on June 14, 2021, when law enforcement authorities discovered Galvan was sharing several child pornography videos via social media. He was found by authorities at the U.S./Mexico border where they seized his cell phone, Department of Justice officials said.

Hundreds of videos showing the sexual abuse of pre-pubescent children were found on the cell phone and other devices at Galvan's home, officials said.

There was also evidence of how Galvan created secret recordings of young children at play in his neighborhood and children walking to an elementary school near his home, according to officials.

Galvan has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future. Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.