Nueces County commissioners deny Fagen chance to finish autopsies during special Thursday meeting

The group met to discuss the status of his resignation and assign incomplete procedures to interim ME Dr. Rajesh Kannan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners met during a special meeting Thursday to finalize Dr. Timothy Fagen's resignation as chief medical examiner.

Fagen resigned Aug. 9.

The pathologist had offered to finish autopsies he started but had not completed when he resigned, but Thursday commissioners said 'no,' and instead handed those duties over to deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Rajesh Kannan, who is acting as the office's interim ME while commissioners search for Fagen's replacement.

His resignation came less than two weeks after Forrest Mitchell, Fagen's former director of operations, gave notice of his resignation, saying Fagen's recent behavior had been "unethical," and alleged that he ordered Mitchell to withhold information from county commissioners about out-of-county autopsies.

