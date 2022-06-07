Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office to receive new renovations, added space

The new space will help provide an increase in the capacity of cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two years ago, 3NEWS learned that the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office had outgrown its current building.

Since then, Nueces County Commissioners have searched for a solution that included a cost estimate of up to $28 million for a new facility.

"I think we need a new medical examiner's office, there is no question about it," said County Commissioner Brent Chesney. "To spend $28 million is something I won't support. It's in bad shape, I do believe $7 million is enough."

During Wednesdays commissioner court meeting, commissioners agreed in a five-to-zero vote for a much cheaper option.

The solution, taking $7 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to renovate the current facility and build a new addition of over 6,000 square feet of space.

Commissioner Joe Gonzalez came up with the cheaper option after he said he toured the ME's office in Fort Bend County.

"You got to be crazy. Spend all this money, how much I spent? I thought it was like $10 million, it was $6.8 million," Gonzalez said.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales sided with commissioners on the $7 million vote. She believes a strong investment is needed to serve South Texas.

"Nueces has had to bare the burden of being the medical examiner for over 20 counties," Canales said. "Those other counties are very small, if we want to solve the problem, what we need is to appropriate funds for a regional institute."

Canales hopes the arrival of a new medical examiner can help weigh in on the needs for the County.

