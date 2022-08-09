Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate

The new rate is around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents.

The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.

"So, with everything that's been included in the budget, I believe that the tax rate necessary to fund these operations with giving us a little bit of excess reserves is .291659 for your tax rate," said Dale Atchley, Nueces County Auditor.

The change in rate will allow the county to cover costs that were considered 'budget challenges'. Some of those items include: cost-of-living salary increase by 6 percent for county employees, a law enforcement labor agreement, limited new positions, etc.

The tax rate passed with a four to one vote, all in favor except Commissioner Brent Chesney who has said before that although it is a reduction in the rate, it still doesn't mean homeowners will be paying any less in the next year.

