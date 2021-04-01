Here's how you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are over, and several health experts are worried about a new surge in coronavirus cases due to gatherings.
Nueces County is offering free COVID-19 testing for residents all week long.
Residents can register online to be tested at the Memorial Hospital location from today until Saturday.
Testing will be done from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials say results from these tests will be received within five days.
