Here's how you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

Nueces County is offering free COVID-19 testing for residents all week long.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are over, and several health experts are worried about a new surge in coronavirus cases due to gatherings. 

Residents can register online to be tested at the Memorial Hospital location from today until Saturday. 

Testing will be done from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Officials say results from these tests will be received within five days.

