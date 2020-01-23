CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper is on the lookout for new employees. He said they're about ten percent short on officers, and because of this, they can't put inmates in new dorm rooms at the McKinzie Annex.

"Just about every state jail in the state of Texas is about 10 percent short right now on their staffing," he said.

Both dorms can hold 48 inmates, which means a total of 96 inmates could be held in the facility. Without supervision, they can't open them.

Sheriff Hooper said as of Wednesday. The Nueces County Jail is 91 percent full. If they could transport some of the inmates to the two dorms, that percentage would drop to the high 70's. He said when there's an increase in inmates, it puts a strain on the staff.

"It's a vicious cycle that leads to burnout, overwork and all-it's just problematic," he said.

Support Officer Gary Thurmond said opening the dorms would make a huge difference.

"Very beneficial because we're at ninety percent this would knock us down," he said.

The dorms were approved in November of 2019. Officials said they're meant for non-violent, low offense inmates. For now, those inmates remain in the crowded Nueces County Jail.

In the past months, Sheriff Hooper has increased his recruitment efforts, but some people have fallen short in the application process.

"So many of the people that come to us have issues with the drug screen, or they have issues with criminal activities in their past," he said.

He said while it is a challenging and demanding job, it's a great place to start a law enforcement career and, all of the training is provided for more information on applying, head over to their website.

