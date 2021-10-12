Nueces County officials address Robstown flooding issues with multi-million dollar drainage study

The $2.2 million study is largely being funded by the Texas Water Development Board -- a study that’s going to hopefully put an end to some of the highwater events.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The big drainage problems that Robstown faces during heavy rains is slowly being addressed.

The Drainage District board heard about some of the work that’s going on right now to solve the problem, including a regional plan to try and address high water problems in Nueces and two other counties.

Robstown has faced problems with flooding for decades.

Back in May, the latest round of heavy rains saturated the area and once again flooded the streets. Those who live near the high school were hit hard as usual.

However, on Thursday the Drainage District board got an update from engineers that they’ve nearly completed all of the planning work that’s needed to begin fixing some of the high water problems.

Nueces County Commissioner John Marez said that oftentimes nature can be difficult to plan against.

"The water is just going to try to find the point of least resistance," Marez said. "So that’s what the big issue is, and that’s one of the hardest impacted areas there in Robstown.”

Marez knows about the problems with flooding in Robstown. He told 3News that the County is working with Kleberg and Jim Wells county officials on a regional drainage master plan study.

"Hopefully it won’t take decades to fix," Marez said. "We are in the works as a county, working in partnership with Kleberg County and Jim Wells County for a tri-county study, that ultimately will show us exactly what needs to be done and how to fix it.”

The $2.2 million study is largely being funded by the Texas Water Development Board -- a study that’s going to hopefully put an end to some of the high water events.

"Once it is, then we can hire a company used to come in and help create, and design, and implement the designs and ultimately help with the flooding," Marez said.

Robstown residents have long awaited the news for years as they and other homeowners around the area have had to deal with flooding that has damaged vehicles and homes.

