CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A total of 83 Nueces County residents were tested for COVID-19 Thursday, and officials were happy to report late that evening that all 83 tests came back negative.

According to Dr. Annette Rodirguez, director of the City-County Public Health District, the 83 tests were done at their drive-thru testing facility at the former Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital after the criteria for COVID-19 testing was changed to include more symptoms. While the change resulted in more testing, Nueces County officials were thankful to receive the negative results for all of Thursday's tests.

The next round of testing will take place Monday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

