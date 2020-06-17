NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Officials with Nueces County held an early press conference to discuss yesterday's spiked increase of COVID-19 cases and why those numbers aren't being reported over the weekend.

"We have had a continuum of either zero or one case over the weekend," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "We will go back to, I hope, reporting over the weekend now that we have seen a change in data."

Canales also said the total number of cases in the Coastal Bend is "still incredibly low compared to other urban centers across the state."

