Nueces County officials looking for ways to save Driscoll fruit stand

DRISCOLL, Texas — The Nueces County Judge says she's looking to see if anything can be done to save an iconic and well-loved fruit stand in Driscoll.

On Nov. 24, 3News had the story of Driscoll Fruit Stand owner Maria Watson. She told 3News she was going to have to close her business after 25 years, because of the new bypass around Driscoll.

It has now been opened to north bound traffic, and when the southbound lanes eventually open up, it will all but stop most of the traffic from ever having to go through the city.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales heard about the situation and plans to ask the district engineer from TxDOT, whether anything can be done to help.

"I would like to ask him if there is any kind of voluntary relocation type of programs,” Canales said. “Is there anything we can do as the county to assist, from an advocacy standpoint, because I, myself love that fruit stand. People come from all over and we've got to figure out a way we can have small business thrive while we can expand better transportation."

For now, Maria Watson's fruit stand is still open. She initially told 3News that she was closing down on Nov. 28. Now, she is only staying open to completely sell out of all of her remaining product.

