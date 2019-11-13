CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has prompted Nueces County officials to open up their warming centers so that people can take refuge from the below-40 temperatures.
The Nueces County warming centers include: the Bishop Community Center, Banquete Community Center, the Keach Family Library in Robstown, and the Hilltop Community Center in Annaville.
Warming centers will remain open through the night until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
