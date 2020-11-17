Nueces County officials worry about sea turtle nesting in the midst of Bob Hall Pier repairs

Although county officials are still fighting for funding to rebuild Bob Hall Pier another concern is the safety of sea turtles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County officials continue to search for options for a possible tear down and rebuild of Bob Hall Pier as they fight for federal funding from FEMA.

“We've got a situation where we got to go, we can't wait around any longer, I’m concerned with getting it done before sea turtle nesting starts got a bunch of kemps and green sea turtle swimming around and make it extremely problematic,” said Scott Cross, Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks.

County Judge Barbara Canales says they would have 90 days from January to the end of March to get equipment in the water to remove everything before turtle season.



The pier was badly damaged during Hurricane Hanna and engineers have said its best for the pier to be rebuilt. However, FEMA contends that Hurricane Hanna did not do enough damage for Nueces County to qualify for disaster funding.



Commissioners say they don't have the funds to rebuild the pier, but they are hoping to move quickly to request bids for demolishing the pier before any turtles can take up residence there.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.