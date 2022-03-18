Nueces County officials take steps to reduce fire danger on area beaches

Scott Cross, Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that because of the low humidity and high winds he is putting in a temporary burn ban on area beaches.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County officials are taking steps to try and alleviate the high fire danger throughout the county and along area beaches.

County beaches all around the area are packed with Spring Breakers, but there’s one thing they’re not going to be able to do this weekend and that is start a campfire.

Scott Cross, Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, told 3News that because of the low humidity and high winds, he is putting in a temporary burn ban on area beaches till at least this Friday.

"I'm instituting it on my beach because common sense has to prevail," Cross said. "It just doesn’t make any sense when you have these extreme conditions like this, especially when you have infrastructure like homes and businesses behind the dunes. I know it may upset some people.”

Cross added that he will continue to take a look at weather conditions and said that the ban on campfires along County beaches may last through the weekend.

"People can get mad at me all day long, I’m just not going to put anybody in harms way, so it’s that simple," Cross said.

County Fire Marshal Jose Olivarez showed 3News the latest Texas A&M Forest Service map of the fire danger around the state. Because of the dry conditions out in the brush and the lack of humidity, he’s asking people to not do any burning at the moment.

"We are here in South Texas and we’re so used to the high humidity," Olivarez said. "You know, where it’s always wet and it’s really easy for us to go out there and barbecue, or doing the smoke, or doing these things. But right now is not the time to be doing that. We’ve got low humidity.”

Dale Scott is the Fire Chief for the Nueces County Emergency Services District #2 in Flour Bluff. His department is usually the first one called to fight fires in the dunes on Padre Island. He backs the call for people to not light fires outdoors on or off the beach.

"Everything is bone dry," Scott said. "Really low humidity, high winds; it’s real easy for a fire to start.”

Scott’s department, like all firefighters in South Texas, have been on high alert this week and will continue to be ready to fight the next grass fire to break out whenever and wherever that happens.

