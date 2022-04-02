Nueces County opens warming center for sea turtles to escape the freezing waters

The County has set up a makeshift turtle warming center near the Briscoe King Pavilion near Bob Hall Pier.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Nueces County has opened its Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown as a warming center to help shelter people through this weekend's freezing temperatures, there's another group they are actively helping as well -- the sea turtles.

As water temperatures suddenly drop during freezing conditions in the Coastal Bend, sea turtles trapped out in bay waters can find themselves cold-stunned -- too lethargic to swim to warmer waters. It can prove fatal, but there are volunteers across the Coastal Bend who seek out these cold-stunned turtles to rescue them.

Nueces County has gone one step further during this weekend's freezing temperatures. According to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, a warming center has been opened up on Padre Island just for them.

"We are prepared and ready with our own warming centers for sea turtles on our Island as part of our Coastal Parks system," Canales said. "Again, a beautiful collaboration using our federal and state partnerships and, you know, we bought heaters and we are ready to assist."

Canales explained that the County learned a lot from last year's Winter Storm Uri. Because so many cold-stunned sea turtles were discovered in our waterways during that event, the County decided to set up their makeshift turtle warming center near the Briscoe King Pavilion near Bob Hall Pier.

