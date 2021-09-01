Nueces County order allows supervisors to let their employees work from home until Sept. 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has issued an order allowing supervisors to let their employees work from home for 30 days.
Canales said that all Nueces County department heads or elected officials should evaluate their departments and determine which of its employees could execute their job functions remotely, away from the office setting, in order to minimize COVID-19 spread.
One reason for the order is because the rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is higher now than it was in 2020, Canales said.
The order is in effect until Sept. 30.
