Nueces County party chairs push to increase voter turnout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Party leaders in Nueces County are hoping to send a clear message to those who are on the fence about voting.

The effort comes as a drop in early voting numbers was reported compared to the previous midterm elections in 2018.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center is traditionally one of the busiest polling sites on Election day. Both the Republican and Democratic party chairs said there's no excuse not to vote.

Republican party chair Barbie Baker said there are people who might get caught up in the coverage of national elections taking place and think their vote wont matter. However, she says that one vote can make a big impact especially for local races like city council and the judge's race or even a school bond.

"These local races the difference of a thousand votes on Election day could completely turn the tide of early voting results when they come in," Baker said.

Democratic chair Rene Saenz said it's the issues people care about such as abortion rights, school safety and border security, that will drive voters to the polls.

"When people are not participating in the process, we are the balance to save our democracy and I think our democracy is on the line here," Saenz said.

The Hispanic population was not as strong at the polls during early voting despite Hispanics making up the largest majority of population in the country, according to data from Saenz.

"Which is a little on the surprising side and should be a wake up call period," Saenz said.

He added that women are outnumbering men in early voting stats. Both Saenz and Baker said Tuesday is your chance to have your vote count and that there's plenty of opportunity to do so.

"There are 64 voting locations across Nueces County, you can vote at any of them as long as you are a Nueces County resident," Baker said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. They say as long as you are in line at 7 p.m. you will be able to cast your ballot.

