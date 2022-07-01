Nueces County pauses jury trials as direct result of COVID-19 case spike

According to Judge David Stith -- the local administrative district judge for Nueces County-- jury service will be put on hold until at least the week of Jan. 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County puts a stop to jury trials thru the end of the month as a direct result of the recent surge in Coronavirus cases.

According to Judge David Stith --the local administrative district judge for Nueces County-- jury service will be put on hold until at least the week of Jan. 24. That's because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases for the Coastal Bend.

Stith said several people called to serve jury duty have had to cancel because they are sick, meaning some jury trials have been canceled completely.

"We are postponing all jury trials for the week of the 10th, the 17th and the 24th and then on the 24th we're going to have another meeting," Stith said.

On the Jan, 24 meeting, Stith said that the board of judges could decide to begin jury service again on Jan 31.In the meantime, courts will continue to handle whatever court matters they can do virtually.

