'The surge has already begun.' Nueces County physicians issue dire warning to those planning to gather for the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Physicians with the Nueces County Medical Society released a dire warning Tuesday for those in the community who still plan to visit family and friends for the holiday season.

"We, the physicians of the Coastal Bend, are here to make an extremely urgent appeal," a script sent to 3News of their press conference statement said. "The possibility of massive spread in our community by people visiting from out of town – or by people going out of town and returning – is enormous."

Physicians are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to issue the warning to residents. They say research has given them insight into future surges in the Coastal Bend.

"Scientific analysis by the City/County Joint Task Force has given us incredible foresight into when the next surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will occur," the statement says. "The Coastal Bend is on track to suffer a dangerous surge in cases set to peak around December 27. That surge has already begun."

The physicians are pleading with the community to stay home and stay safe.

"WE URGE YOU TO CANCEL any and all Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, or other holiday plans that involve your physically being present indoors with people you do not live with."

The physicians say it was a difficult decision to send the warning because they know how important it is to visit with our family during the holidays.

"If you CHOOSE to ignore this advice, then be warned. There may not be any way to save you – or your loved ones – if you or they end up getting a severe case of COVID-19, or any other serious illnesses," the physicians' statement said.

You can read the statement in full below.

"I would like to ask for your full attention to what we are about to say. Every one of you has heard of the Coronavirus, and you are all aware of the basic risks it poses. You are aware that it usually kills people who are elderly or with chronic diseases, but it can also kill younger people and those without medical problems. You are aware that masks and social distancing are required or recommended, and you’ve been doing your best to live with this new reality.

We all have. It has not been easy.

Now, we are about to start the holiday season. All of us are weary of this long and difficult year, and ready to relax with family and friends around the timeless traditions of the holidays.

But, what you are probably not aware of is that scientific analysis by the City/County Joint Task Force has given us incredible foresight into when the next surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will occur.

The Coastal Bend is on track to suffer a dangerous surge in cases set to peak around December 27. That surge has already begun.

What you may not know is that we could see 600 or more COVID-19 patients in local hospitals by that time. That would be well past our community’s hospital capacity, and care could be unavailable for some people as a result.

You may have heard about the vaccines for COVID-19. These vaccines could be starting distribution here in the Coastal Bend within weeks to essential workers and the most medically vulnerable. The vaccines are much more effective than originally thought likely, and there is reason for real hope that we may be near to getting COVID-19 under some degree of control.

COVID-19 is completely dependent on spreading from person to person. Many times, that happens even before the spreader even knows they are sick. The possibility of massive spread in our community by people visiting from out of town – or by people going out of town and returning – is enormous. And, there is a great chance you could take COVID-19 from here and spread it to loved ones abroad -- even if you have no symptoms or passed a lab test. Testing negative does not mean you are negative, as you can be in the incubation period where even a person with the virus would test negative. Also, you can test negative, then catch the virus soon after the test, and then go on to spread the deadly virus to loved ones.

Therefore, for all of these reasons, we, the physicians of your community, are making a rare and bold statement, and an appeal. WE URGE YOU TO CANCEL any and all Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, or other holiday plans that involve your physically being present indoors with people you do not live with. We realize many have paid for reservations and plane tickets. If you can’t get a refund, then at least you have your life, and the life of your family. If your family protests, tell them you are following the advice of the community’s physicians.

Yes, we are telling you to do this. It was not your idea.

There are many ways you can still honor family members and traditions without putting each other at risk. You can phone or video call your family members. If you are local, you can visit outside at a distance of at least 6 feet wearing masks. You can order and deliver take-out from restaurants, or make your own food gifts and deliver them. You can also postpone in person celebrations until later in the year when vaccines are more widely available.

But, if you CHOOSE to ignore this advice, then be warned. There may not be any way to save you – or your loved ones – if you or they end up getting a severe case of COVID-19, or any other serious illnesses. The dedicated staff at the area hospitals will do their best, but we are looking at a very dangerous, unprecedented scenario, where local hospitals will be stressed, at or past their capacity. So, let’s not let that happen. This is something we have an ability to control.

You, you listening here today, have an opportunity to change this.

We want to thank you all for putting your trust in our care. Because we cannot ignore our duty to you, we are here to make difficult statement, putting your best interest first and foremost. Taking needless risks this holiday season – so close to vaccines being available – is senseless, and we cannot advise it.

Thank you. The Nueces County Medical Society.

