Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Early voting began Monday morning across the state of Texas for the 2018 midterm elections.

Polling places around the state reported long lines of people waiting to cast an early ballot which was also true in Nueces County.

"I came here to vote, early voting," voter Lauren Stephens said.

"It's important to show that you're participating in the community," voter Pablo Martinez said.

Voters vary, but they are all motivated to voice their opinion,

"For healthcare and women's' rights, that's why I'm voting today," voter Crystal Elizalde said.

Inside the Nueces County Courthouse, the lines were long with people.

"I've always early voted, and I've never seen a turnout like this before. The line is almost to the door at the courthouse. Moreover, it's been that way, more and more people keep coming and if this turnout continues it's gonna set a record," voter Sandy Phelps said.

Similar crowds were reported at other voting sites around the County. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle was the busiest in the county.

The Associated Press reports that Texas has added more than 1.6 million registered voters to its rolls since the 2014 midterms.

Texas has one of the lowest voter turnouts in the country.

Advice from Nueces County voters who cast their ballots on Monday was to study up on the candidates and issues.

"First thing I noticed when I got in there was there are many bond measures. Taxes are already high enough, so I don't know what's the deal with all the bond measures. However, anyway i home that everybody comes out to vote," Stephens said.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m Sunday.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

