CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders announced on Thursday at Nueces County Courthouse their big plans and expectations for the 2020 Census.

According to County Judge Barbara Canales, back in 2010, the count only hit 70 percent. Canales has a goal to reach everyone in 2020

Groups that are typically the hardest to count include young children, members of the homeless community, and veterans.

Canales explained that the information is vital not just for economic data but also for business data in the community.

"We want to make sure that we bring the most federal dollars to our community that we can. We need to do that by counting everybody once and in the right place," Canales said.

The 2020 Census count will begin on March 12 and goes until July 31.

