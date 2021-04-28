Some owners will notice an increase in their property values.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In case you haven't received yours yet, not to worry. Nueces County property reappraisal notices are being mailed out.

The first ones were sent on April 17. There will be about 170,000 when all is said and done. Word of warning, though, some owners will notice an increase in their property values.

The simplest way to put it is, it's a sellers market. More businesses are opening up, which means more jobs, which brings in more people, and thus, the demand for housing.

"Mortgage rates are on the downside," Ronnie Canales with Nueces County said. "You can go get yourself a mortgage company to finance your home for at least one or two ore maybe even three percent and that's creating a buyers market here in the county."

"You do have population growth in the county of Nueces. We do have a lot of new construction going on, either new subdivisions in the area of the county in Nueces, or there's a lot of new commercial strip centers that are opening up right now. Another is the Port Aransas area. Those values are also going up just as high or even higher at some points."

Now, if you are a property owner who believes your property was appraised incorrectly, or say you didn't make any improvements to the property, you can resolve the issue.

