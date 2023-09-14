Nueces County property taxes will not increase for the 2023/2024 budget year

The current tax rate is in the 24-cent range.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners Court has unanimously voted to adopt a no-new-tax rate.

Leaders said this is an important move that demonstrates their commitment to not raising the current property tax rate, despite being in a deficit year.

3NEWS spoke with Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney who said that he praised the department heads and all elected officials for their work to make cuts to reduce the $15-20 million deficit the county was facing.

"But at the end of the day, we did what we needed to do; we made the cuts we needed to make, and we did not raise your property taxes even though we are millions of dollars short of revenue we did not anticipate in," he said. "But at the end of the day, if this doesn't prove that people can run government without raising taxes in a bad year like this I don't know what will."

Chesney said the county will still be short about $5 million due to the property tax dispute between the appraisal district, Valero, and Flint Hills. Commissioners also voted and approved the county budget this week.

