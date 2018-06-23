The Veterans 101 Burial Benefits for veterans and dependents outlined what documentation is required and everything burial benefits entail.

The event was held at Del Mar College Economic Development Center and hosted by the Nueces County Veterans Services Office.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the veteran population in Nueces County is close to 28,000 people making burial benefit information pertinent to many.

Burial benefits include having the option to be buried at one of the 135 national cemeteries and the spouse may be buried with the veteran, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

