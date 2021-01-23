Nueces County remains at 'Code Red' risk level for catching COVID-19 in the community

The percentage rate of hospital beds with COVID patients is also growing, which could cause local businesses to decrease capacity 50-percent and close down bars.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Local health officials continue to monitor an increase of hospitalizations in the Coastal Bend due to COVID-19. Nueces County remains at Code Red, meaning there is an extreme risk of catching the virus in the community.

During the latest pandemic report released by the Coastal Bend Task Force, Dr. Chris Bird said the percentage rate of hospital beds with COVID patients is right at 14.3 percent.

This is an important percentage to watch because if it reaches 15-percent for seven days in a row, it'll trigger a business rollback to 50-percent capacity and would also force bars to close.

"This rollback has happened in Jim Wells County in January, but it hasn't happened in any other counties in the Coastal Bend, as of yet," Dr. Bird said. "We are right there at the threshold so we are going to see what happens there."

Meanwhile, Dr. Bird said while Nueces County is seeing a downward trend in active cases, other counties like Kleberg, Aransas and Refugio are seeing an increase over the last month.

Looking statewide, Laredo is experiencing a major spike with 75-percent of all patients in the ICU being COVID positive.

Dr. Bird encourages folks at home to continue to take precautions against the virus.

